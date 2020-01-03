LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – First Responders in Pickens County said 18 Mile Creek overflowed its banks Friday afternoon, causing floodwater to threaten homes and other structures on Ann Drive.
Our crew on Ann Drive found at least three buildings, including a mobile home, in the midst of the rising water.
A section near the bridge on Ann Drive was also flooded.
There was no word of any injuries due to this flooding.
By 4 p.m. the water had receded.
