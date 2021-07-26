ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department said on Twitter that crews located a man who drowned near the French Broad River on Monday.
Update to water rescue response: Crews located a male subject who unfortunately has drowned. pic.twitter.com/VcL2jZJa7s— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) July 26, 2021
Companies were responding to a moving water rescue along the river near the 20th block of Craven St., firefighters confirmed
Rescue boats were deployed during the rescue effort, according to the fire department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
MORE NEWS: Asheville Fire to honor memory of fallen Captain Jeff Bowen 10 years later
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.