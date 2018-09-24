CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Transportation said water from the Waccamaw River is inching closes to the flood barrier will crews built along the US 501 Bypass near Conway last week.
Officials said Monday they expect the Waccamaw River will crest sometime this week.
The SCDOT and the National Guard are also building an Aqua Dam on US 17 in Georgetown County to keep water from the rising Waccamaw off that highway.
Robeson County, N.C. (WRAL) -- When people evacuated ahead of Florence, some left animals behind. Now, rescuers are going in, trying to save some of the pets and livestock from the rising waters.
