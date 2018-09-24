Water rising toward flood wall on US 501

Water rising toward flood wall on US 501. (Photos by Cody Crouch/SCDOT)

CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Transportation said water from the Waccamaw River is inching closes to the flood barrier will crews built along the US 501 Bypass near Conway last week.

SCDOT building flood barriers along busy SC highway

SCDOT crews and National Guard troops build flood barriers along US 501 heading toward the SC coast (Source: SCDOT)

1 of 4

Officials said Monday they expect the Waccamaw River will crest sometime this week.

The SCDOT and the National Guard are also building an Aqua Dam on US 17 in Georgetown County to keep water from the rising Waccamaw off that highway.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.