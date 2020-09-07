HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
