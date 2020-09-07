Texans Football

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) laughs with running back Duke Johnson (25) on the sidelines during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

 Brett Coomer

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.

Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.

The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.

