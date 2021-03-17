Houston, TX (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson responded on Twitter to an apparent lawsuit filed against him.
News outlets in Houston say the lawsuit has been filed by attorney Tony Buzbee. Details of the lawsuit have not yet been made available, but a post by Buzbee hints the lawsuit has to do with Watson's conduct with a female.
In a post Tuesday night, Watson fired back saying in part, "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."
Watson says the plaintiff's lawyer made a baseless six-figure settlement demand. Watson said, "Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."
March 17, 2021
FOX Carolina has reached out to Buzbee's law firm in an attempt to get a copy of the lawsuit. So far we haven't heard back. The lawsuit has yet to show up in the Houston court database. This is a developing story we'll be following.
