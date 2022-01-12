LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Shamrock Technologies, Inc., a manufacturer for natural and synthetic wax additives, announced plans to create jobs in Laurens County.
The $19.4 million dollar investment will be located at 101 Connexial Boulevard in Gray Court and will primarily manufacture wax, dispersions and emulsions, and related products, according to the company.
“Shamrock Technologies is excited to be making our next investment in Laurens County as we expand our global footprint to prepare for future growth. With the highly supportive business environment and the ready availability of local professional talent, we look forward to developing and launching our new series of green and biobased specialty products in support of the circular economy right here in South Carolina," said Shamrock Technologies, Inc. President Joon Choo.
We're told operations are expected to be completed by early 2023.
Anyone with information on working a Shamrock Technologies, Inc. should click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.