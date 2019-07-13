NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A Waynesville RV park is hosting a free concert on Saturday, July 13, to honor fallen WNC hero Riley Howell, they announced over social media.
Riley Howell was the 21-year-old UNC-Charlotte student and WNC native who is credited with tackling a gunman during a fatal rampage back in April.
Police have said Howell saved lives by charging the gunman and bringing him to the ground.
Shellem Cline, an inspirational country and Christian singer-songwriter, will be headlining the concert.
Like Riley Howell, Cline also attended UNC-Charlotte.
The park's owners are making a donation to the Riley Howell Foundation Fund, which benefits organizations that support victims of gun violence.
Organizers say parking is also free, and attendees should bring a lawn chair. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
