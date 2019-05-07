WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A man who admittedly always open-carried a gun for protection is now headed to prison for shooting and killing another man, according to District Attorney Ashley Welch.
Welch said Justin Scott Fuller, 31, of Waynesville was sentenced to serve between 180 and 228 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Phillips, 38.
The killing happened on April 22, 2017 after Phillips texted Fuller and asked for a ride to the store.
Investigators said when Fuller arrived, Phillips and his girlfriend were having an argument and Phillips slammed the door as he walked out. Fuller got out of his car, his Springfield M&P .45 handgun at his side, and approached the other man. A few second later, investigators said Fuller emptied his gun into Phillips, shooting the man six times.
“Justin Fuller is of small stature, and he always open-carried a firearm for protection,” Welch said in a news release. “The neighborhood is rough and he felt the need to be armed at all times.”
After the shooting, Fuller claimed self-defense, arguing that Phillips grabbed his arm and “wouldn’t stop coming at him.” Phillips’ girlfriend had a different account of what happened.
When police questioned Fuller about pulling his gun, Welch said Fuller admitted “I didn’t mean to shoot him.”
