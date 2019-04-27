WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A collision involving three cars in Waynesville miraculously left all involved with reportedly minor injuries.
Police could only say that the collision happened near the Walmart around 6 p.m. and that only minor injuries were reported.
However, viewer Della Ledford Barnette sent FOX Carolina photos of the collision. The photo she sent us shows that a Chevy SUV was flipped over, with a Ford SUV resting on the undercarriage perpendicularly.
She also captured a Chevy sedan that suffered major windshield and roof damage in the incident.
Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available.
