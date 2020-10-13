Valor the Waynesville K-9

Valor the Waynesville K-9

 (Waynesville Police Department)

WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - In a post on their Facebook page, the Waynesville Police Department announced that one of their department K-9s passed away on Tuesday.

Waynesville police said K-9 Valor passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning.

The police department said, "Valor was an amazing partner and friend. Saying that he will be missed is an understatement. We would like to thank you for your thoughts and support during the past couple of weeks."

