WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Waynesville police say an elderly man who went missing from a local Walmart has been found safe.
WPD issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Grady Lee Peace, who went missing from the store on Town Center Loop. Police were especially concerned because he appeared to be living with dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Officers with WPD confirmed with FOX Carolina just after 11:30 p.m. that he was found safe.
