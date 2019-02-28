WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Disturbing "Momo" videos are making rounds across the Internet again, and this time, police are responding.

News outlets across the country have recently reported that the videos have been popping up within mobile apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and even on YouTube's kid-friendly site.

According to the reports, videos of innocent, usually child-friendly characters are reportedly altered to include the disturbing character. The new videos usually include instructions on how to self-harm or commit suicide.

While there have been no reports of children committing acts of self-harm or suicide due to the videos, police departments are still warning parents to stay aware, including the Waynesville Police Department.

The department shared an infographic from UK-based National Online Safety about the videos Thursday evening, warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids' usage of certain apps.

According to the infographic, the new cropping of Momo videos has popped up on the aforementioned apps again, challenging kids to partake in the dangerous "Momo Challenge" that demands practicing self-harm. The infographic explains the face behind "Momo" is a sculpture that was originally featured in art gallery in Tokyo, totally unrelated to the challenge.

The infographic also details how this is happening: unknown sources are editing videos of otherwise innocent content, like Minecraft playthroughs or product unboxing videos, to include the Momo character. The videos are shocking and distressing to children, and the edited videos often show up as suggestions in YouTube's "Up Next" feature. The videos are, of course, also shared across different social networks and within messaging apps (for example, WhatsApp).

In order to counter this disturbing challenge, National Online Safety says parents can help by reminding kids the character isn't real, being present when children are online, talking with kids regularly about Internet safety, setting parental controls on devices, talking about peer pressure, checking the validity of online trends, reporting and blocking users who post disturbing content, and seeking further support if your child sees something disturbing.

Waynesville PD is urging parents to research the challenge and to stay on top of their kids' time online.

In response to the Momo trend going viral, YouTube claims there is no evidence of the videos on the platform, and national outlets say incidences are far and few between. Regardless, Waynesville PD says better safe than sorry.