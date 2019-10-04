WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Waynesville police need your help finding an elderly man they say went missing on Friday.
WPD issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Grady Lee Peace, who was last seen at the Walmart on Town Center Loop. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He is also bald and has brown eyes. Police believe he is living with dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.
Grady was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, black cargo pants, and brown shoes. He's likely driving a white 2016 Ford Flex SUV with NC license plate K914DV.
If you know where Wayne is, call Waynesville police at 828-456-5363.
