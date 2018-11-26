WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Wayneville Police Department took to Facebook Monday asking for the public's help in locating a motorcycle stolen from a war veteran.
The post says the blue Honda CRB-954 sport bike was stolen sometime between November 23 and 24 from Hickory Hollow Apartments in Waynesville.
Officers say the pictures of the bike are slightly outdated- its windscreen is now black and carbon fiber mirrors were added.
The motorcycle has a North Carolina license number of 6F6161 with the last four digits of the VIN being 1477.
The victim told police the bike was a gift to himself after returning home from a tour in Iraq in 2010.
Anyonw with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vander Day at tvanderday@waynesvillenc.gov or (828) 456-5363 ext. 2118.
The department reminds that it is not uncommon for stolen bikes to be repainted or altered by the thief.
