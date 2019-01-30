Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Waynesville Police Department need your help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a home off Ridge Road.
Officers say the suspect broke in on January 21 and stole cigars, jewelry and other property.
If you can identify the subject in the video and picture, you're asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vander Day at 828-456-5363 extension 2118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.