WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Waynesville Police Department says that it is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Waffle House in the early hours of Friday morning, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page.
Police say that just after 1:00am, Cassius Lee Pinkston presented a weapon to employees at a Waffle House on Barber Blvd. and demanded all of the money from the cash register.
Pinkston then left the area on foot, according to police.
WPD says that Pinkston is a convicted felon who was previously charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Anyone with information on Cassius Pinkston's whereabouts should call Waynesville police at (828)456-5363.
