WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Detectives with the Waynesville Police Department have asked for help finding the culprits who broke into and vandalized the Pigeon Community Center on February 25.
During the incident, police said approximately $2,500 worth of food was destroyed.
Police said one of the suspects suffered a cut on a hand or arm while breaking in.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Holland at sholland@waynesvillenc.gov or (828) 456-5363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.