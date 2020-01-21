WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Captain Brian Beck with the Waynesville Police Department said two deaths at a home on Long Street have been ruled a murder-suicide.
“Based upon the evidence collected and witnesses that have been interviewed, we are confident that this incident is isolated to (the home on) Long Street.” Beck stated in a news release.
Beck said officers are working to notify next of kin before releasing the names of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - WATCH: Robbery at jewelry store caught on camera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.