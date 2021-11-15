GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happy America Recycles Day! Celebrate by recycling, buying recycled products or teaching someone else the importance of recycling.
How does recycling work? Recycle Right SC says it is a three-step process that turns waste into raw material to make new products:
- Collection and processing - Recyclables are collected and processed for recycling vendors.
- Manufacturing - Recyclables are sold to manufacturers to make new recycled-content products.
- Buy recycled - Buying recycled-content products ensures the success and value of recycling.
In need of places to recycle in the Upstate? SC DHEC has provided a list of drop-off locations in each county.
MORE NEWS: Bons Secours to hold grand opening of new emergency department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.