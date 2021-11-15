FILE - In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. Californians will have a better idea of what's headed for landfills instead of recycling centers under one of several related bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. It sets the nation's strictest standards for which items can display the “chasing arrows” recycling symbol, advocates say. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)