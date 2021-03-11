CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Western Carolina University announced Thursday it is moving forward with plans to resume as close to normal operations this fall, given the current COVID-19 trends and projections, and as WCU’s clinic has been helping vaccinate people across the Mountains.
Officials said the ‘normal operations’ will include an increase of in-person classes, fall sports, campus events and activities, community engagement, and a return to full occupancy residential living. All buildings and facilities, including dining operations, the library and the recreation center will return to normal hours and increased capacity as well.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have remained open while providing a safe and healthy living, learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff,” said Kelli R. Brown, WCU chancellor, in a news release. “With the steadily decreasing number of cases nationwide and in North Carolina, and our ability to assist in vaccinating our region, we look forward to once again providing a fully in-person and residential learning experience for our students.”
MORE NEWS - $1,400 stimulus payments will start going out this weekend
After a series of virtual commencement ceremonies in 2020 due to COVID-19, WCU will resume modified, in-person commencement activities this spring for the class of 2021. The ceremonies will take place the weekend of May 14-16 and in accordance with the governor’s executive orders.
“Students who attend Western Carolina University this fall can expect to have a traditional college experience as we work to expand their in-person course offerings,” said Richard Starnes, WCU provost. “More than a beautiful setting surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky mountains, we continue to offer a supportive community that recognizes students’ full potential and provide nationally ranked programs to achieve their goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.