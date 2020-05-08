Cullowhee, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Western Carolina University announced that the commencement ceremony scheduled for the spring graduating class of 2020 will be moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown said the university’s plan is to reschedule spring ceremonies for the weekend of Dec. 11. The university said they will announce a specific time and date in the future.
WCU officials say they realize this falls on the same weekend as the commencement ceremonies for members of the fall 2020 graduating class, but plan to hold a separate ceremony for May graduates.
“Our spring graduates deserve their own commencement exercises, as do our fall graduates,” she said. “We felt that is was important to allow our graduates to participate in a ceremony with their classmates rather than try to combine them.”
The spring ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 8 and 9. University officials considered early August for the rescheduled ceremony, but decided the large scale event would be better suited in December, rather than when fall semester would be opening.
To help acknowledge the spring 2020 graduating class, the Office of University Communications and Marketing developed a special online salute. It can be viewed here.
