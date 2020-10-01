CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Western Carolina announced Thursday that it is delaying the start of its spring 2021 semester by two weeks, and will eliminate the traditional spring break in favor of an alternative, according to a news release from the school.
Instead of spring break, the university will provide what it calls an "abbreviated midterm break". The new holiday will coincide with the Easter, and no classes will be hold from April 1 through April 5.
Western Carolina Interim Provost Richard Starnes says in the news release that classes for spring 2021 will be held through a blend of face-to-face, online and hybrid course delivery.
“In response to COVID-19 and based on broad feedback from faculty, students, staff and others, the spring 2021 academic calendar has been modified to move the start of classes back by two weeks, to Monday, January 25."
Starnes says that the changes were made to minimize travel during the semester.
For Western Carolina's full academic calendar, click here.
