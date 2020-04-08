CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) Western Carolina University is among the colleges and universities who have adjusted their operations for the safety of students and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The school has already announced they'll be conducting the rest of the spring 2020 semester via online instruction, and will now continue that trend through the summer.
Wednesday, the university said summer school classes will be held online or through another form of distance education. The classes will run through the end of the second summer term in August.
“Students who are wondering about the status of summer internships, cooperative education assignments and similar experiential learning activities should consult with their specific program directors for guidance, as there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ answer,” WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown said.
WCU says tuition and fees for summer classes will be charged at the distance, or online, rate rather than the residential rate.
MORE NEWS:
Bob Jones University will begin furloughing staff as coronavirus pandemic continues
Miracle Hill opens coronavirus quarantine shelter for the Upstate's homeless
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.