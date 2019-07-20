TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) The Tryon Fire Department took to social media Saturday to announce the tragic news of their chief's passing.
According to posts from not only the department, but other local agencies, Chief Geoffrey Tennant died overnight. His cause of death is unknown at this time.
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Fire Chief Geoff Tennant last night. Chief Tennant was a true servant of the people. Arrangements TBA. #TryonFD pic.twitter.com/6ZUIkP24iA— Tryon Communications (@TryComm) July 20, 2019
A Facebook post from the department says they are all still in shock by the news of Tennant's death.
Polk County Rescue Squad also expressed their condolences, saying Tennant was more than just a fire chief.
"The man was so much more than just a fire chief but also an educator, mentor, and most of all, a great friend," the post reads.
