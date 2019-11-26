INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg School District One has released a statement to media after a former employee has come into the spotlight over allegations of child cruelty.
Former Inman Intermediate School teacher, Brooke Ashleigh Shull has been placed on administrative leave, and has since resigned since the allegations arose.
The district has contacted parents about the incident and provided a statement to the press:
"Spartanburg School District One officials are aware of the allegations by a former teacher at Inman Intermediate School and are working and fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. We can confirm that the teacher involved in this allegation was placed on administrative leave on October 28, 2019, and has since resigned.
We want to assure our parents, students, and community that any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and appropriate steps are being taken to address this situation.
Spartanburg One places the safety and welfare of its students ahead of all other interests and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the physical, emotional and educational well-being of all students. "
According to the Spartanburg County Detention Center website, 24-year-old Shull is facing four counts of cruelty to children. Shull was arrested on November 26.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Inman Police Department, the arresting agency, for a statement as well.
Stay with us as we learn more.
