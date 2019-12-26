GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 15 year old shot and killed in Greenville was laid to rest Thursday. Kyrillos Zaky was killed on mansion circle one week ago.

Many are heart broken by the senseless violence that took this teen's life.

Kyrillos Zaky was laid to rest Thursday morning after a service filled with his church members who loved him so much.

"It was very unfortunate he is 15 years old and he was actually coming up as a deacon in the church,"says Gamil Iskandar.

Iskandar is an elder at the church. He says so many are heartbroken that someone would do this.

Deputies say Jamazzeo Glover is charged with his murder. It happened on Mansion Circle last week in what deputies say was a robbery.

"They are in pretty bad shape right now, because nobody ever imagined that they would lose a child," says Iskander, "We can’t believe it - that people can be that cruel."

This family tells me they are thankful for the people who came together today to lay Kyrillos Zaky to rest. They are praying for love and peace to surround everyone who knew and loved him.

His uncle shared this prayer:

"Archangel Michael church had celebrated an awesome funeral ceremony for the departed Kyrillos Mina Zaky, awesome love and unity of the community praying together in love and peace! We were blessed with the presence of our beloved bishop Peter. May Our Lord repose Kyrillos soul, give peace and condolences to his family And keep the doors of Our Archangel Michael church open for ever and ever Amen. Archangel Michael church had celebrated an awesome funeral ceremony for the departed Kyrillos Mina Zaky, awesome love and unity of the community praying together in love and peace! We were blessed with the presence of our beloved bishop Peter. May Our Lord repose Kyrillos soul, give peace and condolences to his family And keep the doors of Our Archangel Michael church open for ever and ever Amen."

"It is a terrible thing that we always have faith in Jesus that he will guide us and guiding him to heaven," says Iskandar, "We all have hope in Jesus."

MORE NEWS: