ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - We got a really bad dude off the streets,” Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Tuesday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash on Clemson Boulevard near the Planet Fitness.
McBride said a man who was wanted for multiple assaults in the Myrtle Beach area and other offenses in Anderson County was arrested after deputies crashed into him during the pursuit.
“We could not let him go,” McBride said of deputies’ decision to use their vehicles to stop the suspect’s car.
McBride said the suspect suffered K-9 bite injuries when he did not cooperate after the crash.
The deputies involved in the collision also had some “bangs and bruises,” but nothing serious, McBride said.
The suspect’s name and comprehensive list of charges have not yet been released.
