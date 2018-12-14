GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A father preparing to bury his teenage son got the chance to speak to the man accused in his son's death: a man wjo police said was driving under the influence in a stolen vehicle when he crashed into the 17-year-old's car.
Greer police said Daniel Lee Pease was that driver, who on December 6, killed 17-year-old Joshua Daniel Burgess after crashing into Burgess' vehicle on Wade Hampton Boulevard, then hitting another vehicle.
Burgess who was a senior at Wade Hampton High School was a football player and participated in the school's Project Lead the Way Engineering program.
Pease, who had been in the hospital since the crash according to officers, was served with warrants upon his release for possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony.
On Friday, police also charged Pease with driving under the influence resulting in death, and driving under the influence with great bodily injury.
Police said Pease stole the car used in the crash from the Firehouse Subs in Greer. He was on probation at the time.
Pease went before a judge on Friday afternoon and was denied bond on those charges. The judge told him if he is convicted of all charges, Pease may face up to 61 years in prison.
Burgess' father spoke during the hearing, remarking that Josh was the epitome of the love of Jesus Christ, and a young man who did more in 17 years that some people do in a lifetime.
"We have a hole in our hearts because of the choices you made," Burgess told Pease.
Mr. Burgess said he and his family would be praying for Pease, that he may come to know Jesus Christ and know that there is a penalty for his actions.
Josh Burgess will be laid to rest on Saturday.
According to SLED, Pease has been arrested multiple times in the past. His arrest record, which is attached below, is 11 pages long. Previous arrest include:
- Criminal domestic violence (multiple)
- Possession of marijuana, meth, crack
- Driving under suspension
- Possession of a stolen vehicle (multiple)
- Grand larceny (multiple)
- Possession of Schedule I drug
- Unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Related: Funeral arrangements announced for Wade Hampton senior killed in car crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.