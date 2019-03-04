COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced Monday that the winner of the $1.5 billion Jackpot from the October 23, 2018 Mega Millions drawing has come forward to collect the massive prize.
Officials said the winner chose to remain anonymous and has selected the cash option for a one-time $877,784,124 payout, which is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.
The lottery commission said the winner has obtained Jason Kurland of New York, who is known as the "lottery lawyer," to handle the payment process and act as a spokesperson.
Kurland's office said a news conference is being planned for sometime next week.
The winning ticket was sold at KC Mart on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville.
