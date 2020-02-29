COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has declared victory in the South Carolina Democratic presidential preference primary election.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Saturday and within one minute, the Associated Press projected former Vice President Joe Biden to win the primary.
CNN and multiple other networks also declared Biden as the projected winner based on exit poll data.
Joe Biden took the stage in Columbia just before 9 p.m. to declare his victory.
"Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you—the heart of the Democratic Party—we just won, and we've won big," Biden declared.
Biden called for Democrats all across the country to rally behind his campaign.
"If the Democrats nominate me, I believe we can beat Donald Trump," he added.
Biden said, if elected president, he will continue to "build on the legacy President Obama built."
REPUBLICAN RESPONSE
President Trump's campaign released this statement about Biden's victory in South Carolina:
“Once again, President Trump is the clear winner because not one of these candidates has a chance at beating him in November. The President will be running on his solid record of achievement for all Americans and will wipe the floor with whichever Democrat is unlucky enough to emerge. The South Carolina results just prove what a hot mess the Democrat primaries are, as the field once again descends into chaos heading into Super Tuesday. We don’t know who the eventual nominee will be, but they are all the same, and their radical big government socialist policies will be on the Democrat ballot in November no matter what.”
- Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager
Meanwhile, just minutes after the announcement, President Trump tweeted his own reply:
Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
OTHER CANDIDATES
In addition Biden, the following candidates were vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election: South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Bernie Sanders; businessman Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic nomination, but did not appear on South Carolina ballots.
Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang had previously withdrawn from the presidential race, but still appeared on ballots in South Carolina. Tom Steyer joined that list after losing in South Carolina.
A movement called "Operation Chaos 2020" was encouraging Republicans to vote in the election to protest open primaries and "assist the reelection of the President by extending and exacerbating the division among the Democrats."
South Carolina will not hold a Republican primary before the presidential election in November.
About 5,000 people have already voted in the South Carolina primary through the absentee process.
