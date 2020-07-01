COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said spectator sports, including football, concerts, and more hang in the balance and will not be permitted until the state's spike in COVID-19 cases gets under better control.
Virus cases have been surging in South Carolina in recent weeks, with hot spots being Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville areas.
South Carolina has now seen 37,809 virus cases and 759 virus-related deaths, per the most recent DHEC numbers.
On Wednesday, 24 new deaths were reported, which was the highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Additionally, 1,497 new cases of the virus were confirmed.
“We must get these escalating numbers under better control," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
“An unselfish decision on each of our parts is needed to protect others by wearing masks and social distancing," Bell said. Adding that if South Carolinians don't take preventative action, "we are going to see more friends and loved ones become ill, be hospitalized, and die."
Both Bell and McMaster said they support local governments issues face mask mandates, but the governor said a statewide mask requirement is not enforceable.
"This is a disease that is spread by breathing," McMaster said, and asked people to voluntarily wear face covering and maintain distance from others.
McMaster said restrictions on spectator sports, movie theaters, performance venues, concerts, nightclubs, even high school and college football games will remain in place until the numbers begin to decline.
“If we continue to see this kind of danger across the state, we will have no choice but to keep these restrictions in place," McMaster said.
McMaster urged people to celebrate Independence Day responsibly this weekend in hopes that fall sports and other activities have a chance at taking place as usual.
McMaster said the responsibility to stop the spread of the virus in on the citizens to make sure they are following safety guidelines.
"It's on you stopping you, that's the whole point," the governor said.
