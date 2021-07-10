PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government says it has asked the U.S. and U.N. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph's request came as more details emerged of what's becoming a murky international conspiracy involving mercenaries holed up in a foreign embassy and a private security firm operating out of a cavernous warehouse in Miami. It also underscores how a battle for power and constitutional standoff arising from Moïse’s murder could further unhinge a nation already wracked by gaping poverty and gang violence.
