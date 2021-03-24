Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said a woman has died after being hit by a train Wednesday morning.
Major Art Littlejohn said police were called to the tracks near Brawley Street and Allen Street around 7:20 a.m.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and police are responding to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train early Wednesday morning.
"The investigation revealed the victim was walking on the tracks when she was struck," Littlejohn stated in a news release. "It appears she attempted to walk away from the tracks, however she was not able to clear the train’s path of travel."
Littlejohn said the woman had passed away before emergency responders arrived.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger later identified the deceased as Anita Gail Norman, 60. The coroner said Norman did not have a permanent address.
Littlejohn released a list of railway safety tips you should use whenever you are near railroad tracks:
- Stop, look and listen
- Always expect that a train is on the way
- Trains have the right away
- Stay alert
- When crossing, pay attention, put down your phone, no texting
- Remove earphones
- Never walk on the tracks
- Don’t rely on the trains horn, some areas there are quiet zones
- Remember to give space, stay a distance of at least 15 feet from the rails
