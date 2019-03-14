SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – We’re learning more about the woman who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a Simpsonville gas station back in October 2018.
The woman’s name is not being released but officials have released more information about what led her to take a chance on the massive jackpot and what she plans to do with some of her winnings.
According to a news release, the South Carolina resident was out for a “scenic drive” in the Upstate when the passed the KC Mart on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville and saw signs for the Mega Millions jackpot amount.
She decided to take a chance and then found herself in shock, starting at the ticket for what felt like hours when she realized her numbers matched the winnings numbers.
After some screams of joy, she kept quiet and started doing research to find professionals who could help her.
“I hired a team with experience handling large jackpot winners,” the winner said in a news release. “I want to make sure I make all of the right decisions, which is why I have taken this amount of time to collect my prize.”
Attorney Jason Kurland, who is representing the winner, said the winner planned to use some of her winnings for philanthropic endeavors.
She plans to make charitable donations to the following organizations:
- Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia, SC
- One SC Fund – for Hurricane Florence Relief
- In The Middle, Columbia, SC
- City of Simpsonville Art Center
- American Red Cross Alabama Region ‐ Tornado Relief Fund
Kurland said the winner is thankful that South Carolina allows lottery winners to claim their prize anonymously and hopes that her wish to remain anonymous is respected so “she can live a life of relative normalcy, free of fear.”
