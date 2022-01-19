A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
We tried out DIY ice melts. Here's what worked and what didn't
- Grace Runkel
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Looking to speed up the thawing processes on the pavement around your home? We tried out some popular DIY ice melts to figure out what works and what doesn't.
RUBBING ALCOHOL
We found several mixes that use rubbing alcohol. You can dilute it with hot water, add dish soap or use it plain. Here's how it worked for us:
WATER & VINEGAR
We combined equal parts warm water with white vinegar for this trick and found it worked the best. The mixture didn't completely melt the ice, but it helped melt it down to a slushy consistency that made it easy to remove with a shovel.
BAKING SODA
Baking soda is a salt, so you can use it like you would any other salt. While this method did work, we found it took the longest to start breaking down the ice.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.