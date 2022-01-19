Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel gives us an update on road conditions and tests out DIY ice melting tricks. First up: rubbing alcohol.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Looking to speed up the thawing processes on the pavement around your home? We tried out some popular DIY ice melts to figure out what works and what doesn't. 
 
RUBBING ALCOHOL 
 
We found several mixes that use rubbing alcohol. You can dilute it with hot water, add dish soap or use it plain. Here's how it worked for us: 
 
WATER & VINEGAR

Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tries a mix of vinegar and water to chip away at some stubborn ice patches.
 
We combined equal parts warm water with white vinegar for this trick and found it worked the best. The mixture didn't completely melt the ice, but it helped melt it down to a slushy consistency that made it easy to remove with a shovel. 
 
BAKING SODA

Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tries melting ice with baking soda.
 
Baking soda is a salt, so you can use it like you would any other salt. While this method did work, we found it took the longest to start breaking down the ice. 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.