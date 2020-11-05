APTOPIX Honduras Tropical Weather

A pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday had become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it was advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remained on high alert. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

 Delmer Martinez

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The rain-heavy remains of Hurricane Eta are flooding homes from Panama to Guatemala and the death toll across Central America has risen to at least 57.

Forecasters say the once-mighty storm is expected to regather form and head toward Cuba and possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

The storm that hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday has become more of a vast tropical rainstorm, but it's advancing so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America remains on high alert.

Guatemala authorities reported four dead Thursday, adding to 13 victims in Honduras and two in Nicaragua.

