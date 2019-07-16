GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) If you see anyone wearing bold red and white striped socks this week, it’s not just a fashion statement. It’s a way to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
FOX Carolina caught up with Jeremiah Dew, a local influencer and entertainer who has actually moved into the Ronald McDonald house for the week. The House provides a place to stay and three meals a day for families while they have a loved on or a sick child in the hospital.
While staying there, J-Dew has been sharing his adventures on social media to give people an inside look at how families are served and why RMHC is so important. He’s also encouraging folks to donate with awards and prizes every day of the campaign.
Dew says, “I moved into the Ronald McDonald House for a couple days to simulate what a family goes through during the course of their stay at the house when a child is getting care. I have children as well and they spent the night with me Sunday and Monday to experience what it's like at the house.”
Dew and other fundraisers will also take part in a 5K run Wednesday afternoon in downtown Greenville. They’ll leave from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 12:30 and run to the Ronald McDonald House on Grove Road. They’ll be decked out in their red and white stripes in hopes of being seen by as many people as possible who might want to contribute.
