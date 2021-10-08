Football generic

(FOX Carolina) - Weather is causing Friday's varsity high school football games to either cancel or reschedule for a later date.

Greenwood's Head Coach announced that their game versus Eastside was moved to Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Blue Ridge High School versus Palmetto was moved to Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Wade Hampton High School versus Spartanburg High School will now kickoff at at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Southside High School versus Carolina High School was moved to Monday, October 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The Easley High school versus Walhalla High School varsity football game set for tonight was moved to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Easley. 

The Pickens High School versus Hendersonville High School varsity football game set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Pickens has been cancelled, according to a tweet.

Powdersville High School versus Berea High School's varsity football game scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled to Monday, Oc. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Southside Christian School said due to field conditions, Friday's game against Dixie High School has been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 22.

Woodmont High School's Athletics Director said their game against J.L. Mann for Friday has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The Byrnes vs. Riverside game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

