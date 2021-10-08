(FOX Carolina) - Weather is causing Friday's varsity high school football games to either cancel or reschedule for a later date.
Greenwood's Head Coach announced that their game versus Eastside was moved to Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Blue Ridge High School versus Palmetto was moved to Monday at 7:00 p.m.
The game tonight against Palmetto has been rescheduled. We will now play Monday at 7. The game will still be at home, see you there. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ZwtbjJfFIm— Blue Ridge High School (@brhstigers) October 8, 2021
Wade Hampton High School versus Spartanburg High School will now kickoff at at 6:00 p.m. tonight.
Varsity football at Spartanburg will now kickoff at 6pm. @WadeHampton_HS @whhsgeneralsfb @SHSVikingSports— Reggie Choplin (@WHHS_Athletics) October 8, 2021
Tickets available on https://t.co/1r2jeaGdDZ
SPARTANBURG HIGH SCHOOL
2250 East Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29307 pic.twitter.com/u362WVsZqY
Southside High School versus Carolina High School was moved to Monday, October 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Football - Southside @ Carolina has been moved to Monday, October 11th at 6:30 pm pic.twitter.com/XT1qmh40UN— Southside High School Athletics (@SHS_Athletics_) October 8, 2021
The Easley High school versus Walhalla High School varsity football game set for tonight was moved to Saturday at 6 p.m. at Easley.
October 8, 2021
The Pickens High School versus Hendersonville High School varsity football game set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Pickens has been cancelled, according to a tweet.
The Pickens vs Hendersonville game at Bruce Field for tonight has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/03fNunhcIR— Pickens High School (@PickensHighSC) October 8, 2021
Powdersville High School versus Berea High School's varsity football game scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled to Monday, Oc. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
October 8, 2021
Southside Christian School said due to field conditions, Friday's game against Dixie High School has been rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 22.
Due to the field conditions, tonight's away game with Dixie HS has been rescheduled to October 22nd.— SCS Sabres (@SabresSCS) October 8, 2021
Sabre Football is back in action next Friday at home as they host Whitmire HS on Elementary School/Rec Night!!!#SwordsUp @864Huddle @pyanity pic.twitter.com/1FTmU5L7mr
Woodmont High School's Athletics Director said their game against J.L. Mann for Friday has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Byrnes vs. Riverside game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
UPDATE:@JFBHSRebels will travel to @RHSTribeChat @RHS_WarriorFB tomorrow for a 7:00 kickoff. @SpartanburgD5 @rebelslive_ @ByrnesAth1etics @ESPNUpstate pic.twitter.com/uag5iqG50X— Byrnes Rebels Football (@ByrnesFootball) October 8, 2021
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated as more schools make announcements about tonight's games.
