WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weaverville police say a routine traffic stop this week landed two suspects in jail and in officers hauling in more than 275 grams of illicit drugs.
WPD says the traffic stop happened at 8 p.m. on January 27, near the intersection of US-25/70 and Monticello Road. During the stop and subsequent search, officers say they found 266 grams of meth inside, along with more than 9 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, xanax, suboxone, and marijuana. They also found equipment used to commonly to package and sell the drugs, along with a handgun and more than $4,600 in cash. WPD notes they had help from Buncombe County deputies and the county's anti-crime task force.
Krissy Biddix and Devonte Williams were both taken into custody and faced a slew of similar charges.
Biddix was held under a $40,000 secured bond, while Williams was held under a $65,000 secured bond.
Biddix's charges include:
- Six counts of trafficking meth and opioids
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute meth
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule II controlled substances
- Possession of Schedule III, IV, and VI controlled substances (one count per schedule)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation violations
Williams faced the following charges:
- Six counts of trafficking meth and opioids
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute meth
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule II controlled substances
- Possession of Schedule III, IV, and VI controlled substances (one count per schedule)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
