WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Weaverville Police Department says a Walmart has been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.
According to a Facebook post, officers responded a little before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Details are extremely limited, we're working to learn more.
In the meantime, police are asking that residents avoid the area until the business is deemed safe.
