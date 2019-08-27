Weaverville Walmart

WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The town of Weaverville said police are investigating another bomb threat at the Weaverville Walmart.

The store was evacuated and the town asks people to stay away from the store until police deem it is safe for Walmart to resume business.

Police investigated a prior bomb threat at the store earlier this month.

PREVIOUSLY - Weaverville Police clear scene after bomb threat reported at Walmart

