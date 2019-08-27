WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The town of Weaverville said police are investigating another bomb threat at the Weaverville Walmart.
The store was evacuated and the town asks people to stay away from the store until police deem it is safe for Walmart to resume business.
Police investigated a prior bomb threat at the store earlier this month.
PREVIOUSLY - Weaverville Police clear scene after bomb threat reported at Walmart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.