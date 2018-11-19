Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police announced beginning on Wednesday, November 21, left turns on Woodruff Industrial Lane near Woodruff Road will be restricted.
Police say they will be monitoring and enforcing the traffic change in an effort to help manage the flow of traffic during the busy holiday season.
Police say the intersection often becomes congested, as do intersections around Magnolia Park and The Shops at Greenridge, which the department says will be focal points for mitigating traffic jams.
Greenville Police say these measures will be in place through the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.