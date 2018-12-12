Decatur, TN (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, the USGS registered a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that was felt as far as Toccoa and Seneca.
The earthquake, which happened approximately at 4:14 a.m., was centered about 7 miles north, northeast of Decatur.
The USGS reports the earthquake was at a depth of 5.5 miles down.
Right now over 100 people are reporting on the USGS site as having felt the quake.
At 4:27 a.m., a secondary 3.3 magnitude earthquake was registered as well.
