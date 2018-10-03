(FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, October 3, several agencies in the Upstate will be participating in the "National Coffee with a Cop" initiative that provides members of the community a relaxed opportunity to sit down with law enforcement to ask questions or share what's on their minds.
We have a list of several law enforcement agencies participating including:
- Greenville Police Department 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at Starbucks at 2111 Augusta Street in Greenville. Starbucks will be providing coffee and pastries for community members who stop by to chat with officers.
- City of Clemson Police Department 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at All in Coffee Shop at 106 Earl Street in Clemson.
- Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol will be at Tommy's Country Ham House at 214 Rutherford Street in Greenville from 6:00 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Sheriff Chad McBride and some of his staff will be at Grace's Restaurant at 1510 North Murray Avenue in Anderson from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
The National Coffee with a Cop initiative is about developing a healthy community-oriented policing program.
During “Coffee with a Cop,” there will be no agendas, no speeches and no specific topics! Just good old-fashioned coffee and conversation.
Law enforcement encourages you to come out and be a part of it.
