PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said that Wednesday, December 16, 2020 will be a Digital Learning Day for students due to potential inclement weather and the impact of COVID-19.
Students will not attend school in-person on Wednesday.
The district said students will receive a set of assignments that they are to complete within 5 school days of the Digital Learning Day. Students who do not complete their assignments will be counted as absent for the day.
The district said it will make a decision regarding school for Thursday, December 17, by noon on Wednesday. As of Tuesday morning, officials said the plan is to return to in-person school on Thursday.
