Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week two of the abbreviated high school football season and like last week, games have been cancelled do to COVID-19.
Our original game of the week, BHP at Greer has been cancelled following cases of COVID-19 on both the JV and varsity football teams at Belton-Honea Path.
So instead, this week's game of the week will be Dorman at Gaffney. Both teams are going into this week undefeated. Last week the Dorman Cavilers won by 45 points. Will they be able to dominate again this week against the Indians? We'll have the highlights tonight on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.
Also this week we'll have all the scores from the following games:
- Woodland at Abbeville
- Landrum at Blacksburg
- Nation Ford at Boiling Springs
- McCormick at Calhoun Falls
- St. Joes at Chesnee
- West Oak at Christ Church
- Broome at Clinton
- Chapman at Emerald
- Dorman at Gaffney (GOTW)
- Eastside at Greenwood
- Woodmont at JL Mann
- Riverside at Byrnes
- Greenville at Laurens
- TL Hanna at Mauldin
- Crescent at Ninety Six
- Blue Ridge at Palmetto
- Daniel at Pendleton
- Hillcrest at Pickens
- Berea at Powdersville
- Carolina at Southside
- Spartanburg at Wade Hampton
- Easley at Walhalla
- Dixie at Southside Christian
- Travelers Rest at Westside
- Union County at Woodruff
- Seneca at Wren
- Greer at BHP - cancelled
Also new this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports. If you want to nominate your athlete, CLICK HERE to fill out the form and submit their photo. We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams. CLICK HERE to submit their photo, contact information, and why you think they deserve to be our spirit of the week! We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. on Friday for Week 2 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
