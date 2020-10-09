Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week three of the high school football season and tonight's Game of the Week could be a high scoring affair between two undefeated teams.
This week's game of the week will be a 3A Region 1 faceoff between Wren and Daniel. Both teams are going into this week with a 2-0 record.
So far this season, the Daniel Lions have put massive points on the board, more than doubling what Wren has posted so far. But the Wren Hurricanes are giving up less points per game. Will the Lions be able to dominate again this week against the Hurricanes? We'll have the highlights tonight on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.
Thursday night, Pickens and Easley met head to head. The Green Wave tried hard, but failed to extinguish the Blue Flame as Pickens came out on top 38-37.
The following games were postponed this week due to concerns stemming from COVID-19:
- Byrnes at Dorman
- BHP at Seneca
- Broome at Union County
This week we'll have scores from the following games (games in bold we'll have video highlights for):
- PALMETTO @ BEREA
- SOUTHSIDE @ BLUE RIDGE
- POWDERSVILLE @ CAROLINA
- CLINTON @ CHAPMAN
- BOILING SPRINGS @ CLOVER
- CHRIST CHURCH @ CRESCENT
- WREN @ DANIEL *GOTW*
- WARE SHOALS @ DIXIE
- PICKENS @ EASLEY
- GREENWOOD @ GREER
- WOODMONT @ HILLCREST
- CHESNEE @ LANDRUM
- EASTSIDE @ LAURENS
- NINETY SIX @ LIBERTY
- GREENVILLE @ MAULDIN
- SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN @ MCCORMICK
- BLACKSBURG @ MIDLAND VALLEY
- GAFFNEY @ NATION FORD
- WADE HAMPTON @ RIVERSIDE
- LEGION COLLEGIATE @ ST. JOSEPH’S
- J.L. MANN @ T.L. HANNA
- WALHALLA @ TRAVELERS REST
- CHRIST SCHOOL @ ABBEVILLE
- PENDLETON @ WESTSIDE
- CALHOUN FALLS CHARTER @ WHITMIRE
- EMERALD @ WOODRUFF
New this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. tonight for Week 3 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
