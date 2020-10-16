Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week four of the high school football season and tonight's Game of the Week takes us to the home of the undefeated Greenville Red Raiders.
The 3-0 Raiders look to defend their unbeaten streak at home against the 2-1 Greenwood Eagles.
The 3A Region 2 game will a barn burner as the Raiders' are led by Junior Prometheus Franklin II and he'll be bringing the fire. In only three games this season, Greenville's quarterback has 519 passing yards with four touchdowns and only one interception. He's also rushed for one touchdown this season.
Can the Eagles soar into Greenville tonight and put an end to their winning streak? Find out tonight on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.
One again this week, several games have been cancelled due to concerns stemming from COVID-19. The following six games have been postponed:
- SENECA @ PENDLETON - PPD
- TRAVELERS REST @ PICKENS - PPD
- RIVERSIDE @ SPARTANBURG - PPD
- BYRNES @ TL HANNA - PPD
- BROOME @ WOODRUFF - PPD
- DORMAN @ WADE HAMPTON - Rescheduled Nov 6
This week we'll have scores from the following games (games in bold we'll have video highlights for):
- WREN @ BHP – SAT AT 11AM
- CAROLINA @ BEREA
- FORT MILL @ BOILING SPRINGS
- WARE SHOALS @ CALHOUN FALLS CHARTER
- UNION @ CHAPMAN
- BLACKSBURG @ CHESNEE
- LIBERTY @ CHRIST CHURCH
- WEST OAK @ CRESCENT
- DANIEL @ EASLEY
- GREER @ EASTSIDE
- CLOVER @ GAFFNEY
- GREENWOOD @ GREENVILLE *GOTW*
- HILLCREST @ JL MANN
- LEGION COLLEGIATE @ LANDRUM
- AIKEN @ LAURENS
- WHITMIRE @ MCCORMICK
- ABBEVILLE @ NINETY SIX
- BLUE RIDGE @ POWDERSVILLE
- DIXIE @ SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
- WESTSIDE @ WALHALLA
- SOUTHSIDE @ PALMETTO
- MAULDIN @ WOODMONT
Be sure to tune in tonight for all the first downs to touchdowns, blitzes and hits. It all starts at 10:30 p.m.
And before you go, new this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports. If you want to nominate your athlete, CLICK HERE to fill out the form and submit their photo. We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams. CLICK HERE to submit their photo, contact information, and why you think they deserve to be our spirit of the week! We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. tonight for Week 4 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
