Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week five of the high school football season and tonight's Game of the Week takes us to the home of the undefeated Westside Rams.
Tonight, the 4-0 Westside Rams will be defending against the 2-1 Pickens Blue Flame.
The 4A Region 1 matchup should be interesting as the Rams are putting up around 39 points per game, but Blue Flame senior quarterback Drew Campbell wont be caught napping. So far this year he has 509 yards passing and 383 yards rushing combing for seven touchdowns this season.
Can the Rams extinguish the Blue Flame and keep running wild? We'll be at the game with all the highlights. Tune in tonight at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Night Blitz.
One again this week several games are cancelled due to concerns with COVID-19. The following games have been postponed:
- GAFFNEY @ FORT MILL - PPD
- WADE HAMPTON @ BYRNES - PPD
- SENECA @ RIVERSIDE - PPD
- HILLCREST @ TL HANNA - PPD
This week we'll have scores from the following games (games in bold we'll have video highlights for):
- CHRIST CHURCH @ ABBEVILLE
- CHESNEE @ AIRPORT
- LEGION COLLEGIATE @ BLACKSBURG
- BEREA @ BLUE RIDGE
- PALMETTO 55 @ CAROLINA 26 (played Thursday night)
- WOODRUFF @ CLINTON
- BHP @ DANIEL
- SPARTANBURG @ DORMAN
- GREENVILLE @ EASTSIDE
- UNION COUNTY @ EMERALD
- CHAPMAN @ BROOME – SAT AT 11AM
- BOILING SPRINGS @ GREENWOOD
- LAURENS @ GREER
- ST JOES @ LANDRUM
- CRESCENT @ LIBERTY
- MANN @ MAULDIN
- POWDERSVILLE @ SOUTHSIDE
- EASLEY @ TRAVELERS REST
- NINETY SIX @ WEST-OAK
- PICKENS @ WESTSIDE *GOTW*
- SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN @ WHITMIRE
- WALHALLA @ WOODMONT
- PENDLETON @ WREN
New this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports. If you want to nominate your athlete, CLICK HERE to fill out the form and submit their photo. We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams. CLICK HERE to submit their photo, contact information, and why you think they deserve to be our spirit of the week! We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. tonight for Week 5 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
