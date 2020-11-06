Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's week seven of the high school football season and tonight's Game of the Week takes us to the home of the undefeated T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets.
But they'll have their hands full tonight as the undefeated Hillcrest Rams charge into Anderson.
Both teams are 4-0 this abbreviated season. The Yellow Jackets are averaging over 300 yards per game in their rushing attack, but the Rams come into tonight with a balanced passing and rushing game.
Can Hillcrest stop the Yellow Jackets from swarming across the field tonight? We'll have all the highlights from the Class 5A Region 1 contest tonight on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m.
One again this week several games are cancelled due to concerns with COVID-19. The following games have been postponed:
- Chapman at Walhalla - cancelled
- Landrum High School will not play
- Laurens District 55 has canceled the remainder of their season
This week we'll have scores from the following games (games in bold we'll have video highlights for):
- BEREA @ CAROLINA
- WOODRUFF @ CHESNEE
- STROM THURMOND @ CLINTON
- HILLCREST @ HANNA
- MAULDIN @ EASLEY
- GREENWOOD @ EMERALD
- BROOME @ UNION COUNTY
- BLUE RIDGE @ BLACKSBURG
- GREENVILLE @ JL MANN
- LIBERTY @ ABBEVILLE
- SALUDA @ NINETY SIX
- BHP @ PALMETTO
- TRAVELERS REST @ PICKENS
- BOILING SPRINGS @ SPARTANBURG
- CHRIST CHURCH @ ST. JOES
- BLYTHWOOD @ GAFFNEY
- CAMDEN @ BYRNES
- SOUTHSIDE @ WOODMONT
- POWDERSVILLE @ WREN
- CRESCENT @ DIXIE
- SENECA @ PENDLETON
- SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN @ WHITMIRE
- RIVERSIDE @ EASTSIDE
New this season on Friday Night Blitz, we want to recognize high school senior athletes.
Details:
We at FOX Carolina want to take a moment to give shout outs to senior athletes across the upstate. With so much uncertainty right now, we want to make sure their hard work is recognized. As part of a new segment on Friday Night Blitz, we will highlight senior athletes and their dedication to their favorite sports. If you want to nominate your athlete, CLICK HERE to fill out the form and submit their photo. We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
This season, we are also accepting nominations for fans to be featured in our Spirit of the Week section.
Details:
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are changing up how we celebrate the most spirited fans in the upstate. For our Spirit of the Week, you will be able to nominate your friend or family member or yourself! Anyone who goes above and beyond to show their support for their favorite high school teams. CLICK HERE to submit their photo, contact information, and why you think they deserve to be our spirit of the week! We can only accept photos taken by the person who submits it. Please do not submit photos you did not take, including professional photos.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. tonight for Week 5 Friday Night Blitz coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.